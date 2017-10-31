Correction

Two stories about James City County Board of Supervisors candidate for the Powhatan District Joe Swanenburg were wrong in the description of his college background and his job. The first story, published in the Oct. 28 Virginia gazette and online at vagazette.com on the same day, incorrectly stated he had a business degree from North Carolina State University and that he is a Realtor. In fact, he went to school there from 1982-1986 but did not graduate and, while he was a Realtor until 2000, he is now a Class A contractor.

The story also mischaracterized his suggestions for how to pay for increased spending on public safety. He said higher parks and recreation fees are just one of several areas that could be looked at to raise revenue for such services.

The second story, published at vagazette.com on Oct. 30, stated Swanenburg backtracked about earning a degree from the university. Swanenburg said the Gazette’s original characterization of his education was wrong.

The Virginia Gazette regrets the errors.