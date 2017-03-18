Del. Mullin holds rally over proposed cuts to Chesapeake Bay cleanup

Del. Mike Mullin was not thrilled to see how low a clean Chesapeake Bay was on the new president’s priority list.

Federal funding toward cleanup efforts, about $73 million each year, were eliminated entirely in President Donald Trump’s proposed fiscal year 2018 budget presented last week.

Mullin, who represents Virginia’s 93rd House of Delegates District, organized a rally over the cut that drew close to 150 people to College Landing Park Saturday.

“I stand here to make sure we keep fighting, each and every day, to keep that funding in place,” Mullin told the crowd. “Our voices need to be loud and clear that we’re standing here to protect our Chesapeake Bay, to protect its funding, and to know that we can and will preserve this wonderful water space.”

He questioned the economic impacts from decreased funding, which could affect the bay’s many industries including fishing, tourism and shipping. He mention the $28 million Virginia oyster industry, which may also be harmed.

Despite the chilly weather and light drizzle, Mullin was joined in speaking by political figures Sen. Monty Mason, Virginia’s First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe and Pam Northam, who works with the environmental group Lynnhaven River Now and whose husband is a gubernatorial candidate.

Mary Rafferty, executive director of the bipartisan nonprofit Virginia Conservation Network, said she was happy with the turnout.

“It reinforces that a clean Chesapeake Bay is important to Virginians,” Rafferty said. “The Trump budget is really out of step with where Virginians are.”

A running theme from all of those who spoke is that the crowd’s energy shouldn’t end with the rally. They encouraged people to call their federal representatives and get involved with local cleanup efforts.

Janet and David Scoggins drove in from Gloucester Point for the event.

David Scoggins sported a sign saying, “Save the EPA,” and “Save the bay.”

To him, the Environmental Protection Agency is just as important as the Department of Defense, one of the few departments seeing a boost in the proposed budget.

“If we don’t save the environment, nothing else will matter eventually,” Janet Scoggins said.

A number of young people sporting College of William and Mary gear showed up.

Sahil Mehrotra leads the college’s Young Democrats club. Beyond attending events like Mullin’s, he said they host phone banks so students can call their congressional representatives. The bay is important to a lot of students, too, he said.

Mullin brought an over-sized letter, addressed to the president, for rally-goers to sign. It asked for him to reconsider the funding cuts.

By the time everyone had trickled out of the park, the letter was crowded with colorful signatures.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.