DMV map details Historic Triangle's dangerous roadways

If you spend much time driving around the area, you might spot the occasional accident.

Now, VDOT has compiled accident information into a database to tell motorists authoritatively where the most challenging places to drive are.

The culprit? Heavy traffic, according to VDOT Residency Administrator Rossie Carroll.

The data shows 324 vehicle accidents occurred along Monticello Avenue between Ironbound Road and Compton Drive since 2013, more than any location in Williamsburg, James City or York counties. So far this year, 39 accidents have occurred along that stretch. VDOT says 15,822 motorists travel that section of road each day.

DMV reported most of these accidents are fender benders, although two people died and six were injured during a crash in May. The May accident was a result of speeding, according to state police.

39 accidents have occured along Monticello and Ironbound Road in 2017 (Troy Jefferson)

The intersection at Longhill and Olde Towne roads tallied 171 crashes since 2013, according to DMV data. According to VDOT, 7,721 motorists travel through this intersection each day. There have been 15 crashes there this year.

Richmond Road, from Airport Road to Olde Towne Road, is a consistently problematic stretch for drivers, according to the DMV. Drivers have crashed 135 times along this stretch since 2013; this year, drivers have been involved in 15 crashes.

The intersection at Richmond and Airport roads sees 10,066 motorists per day. The intersection at Richmond and Olde Towne roads sees 9,569 motorists per day, according to VDOT.

James City County Administrator Bryan Hill said the county Board of Supervisors stays current on traffic studies and issues to make sure roads are safe for residents.

“We are working with VDOT to ensure that we have safe roads. Every improvement we try to make we hope makes the roads better,” Hill said. “With the population growth that we have in James City County, it is critical that our board and planning commission understand when new development is happening that there needs to be infrastructure in place to support it.”

In York County, George Washington Highway at Fort Eustis Boulevard accounted for the most crashes in the county, with 31 this year. There have been 90 crashes since 2013. According to VDOT, 32,930 motorists travel this section of York County each day.

Meanwhile, eastbound on Interstate 64, near Yorktown Road exit 247, has the most accidents. According to DMV data, drivers have been in 30 accidents near that exit this year. Drivers have had 144 accidents near exit 247 since 2013. According to VDOT, 44,883 cars travel past that exit each day.

DMV crash map

In an effort to make traffic data more readily available, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has added interactive crash location markers map to its website. To see it, visit bit.ly/2v5q8NE.

Highest accident areas

1. Monticello Avenue: 39 crashes

2. George Washington Highway, Fort Eustis Boulevard: 31 crashes

3. I-64, near exit 247 eastbound: 30 crashes

4. Longhill Road: 15 crashes

5. Richmond Road, Airport Road and Old Towne Road intersections: 15 crashes

