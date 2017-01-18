Students, residents heed MLK's call for service

WILLIAMSBURG — Several area residents and William and Mary students gathered Tuesday — just a day removed from the holiday remembering Martin Luther King Jr. and his call to service — to help out the area's poorest families.

"Many people did not know how many people in the area live with food insecurity until we started talking about it, and doing this like this," said Meredith Randle, a W&M alumnus who now works for the college's Office of Community Engagement. "We try to use it as an important education tool."

Pamela Frazier is a homeless education liaison for Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools. Helping those in need is of particular importance to Frazier, since she can relate.

"I used to be homeless," Frazier said. "One of the first things I knew I wanted to do was give back to those families in need."

Frazier first started helping the homeless from her house. When the operation became too big, she used two Warhill classrooms, and moved to her current building in 2010.

The Erase the Need facility, where all of the supplies are held, is located at 701 Sentara Circle.

She and others collect food, pet supplies, clothing and more year round. On any given week, more than 400 backpacks leaving the place filled with supplies.

Those backpacks end up with kids who the district deems in need. Trader Joe's and Aldi both donate a significant amount of fresh food, which Frazier said is good, since most people only give canned goods.

"We've had some real successes," Frazier said. "You might have who make just too much for the SNAP benefits, for example. We'll hear from families that saved up money for an apartment or a hotel to live in, and they used the money they would have otherwise spent on food."

Randle explained why she and the students took the chance to give their time on a day they otherwise could have spent doing any number of the activities.

"We do it to honor the memory of Martin Luther King," she said. "As the years have worn on, we've tried to make it a day on instead of a day off. We made it a Tuesday because more students are coming back from the long break."

Elizabeth Haw volunteered as part of All Together Williamsburg, an organization that tries to examine race and its history in the community. She noted how vital it was for volunteers help children get food who otherwise may not eat on a regular basis.

"These are kids who have been designated with need by the school system," she said. "It's good to get them some healthy food that they can take home to get through the week and the weekend."

