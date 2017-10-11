Officials looking for dog that bit person in Williamsburg

Officials from the Peninsula Health District are searching for a 30-pound dog that bit a person in Williamsburg last Friday, according to a news release.

If the dog is not found, the person who was bit may have to receive shots to prevent rabies, officials said.

The dog is described as white and brown with medium length fur, and it bit the person in the vicinity of the Powhatan Shores neighborhood near the intersection of Discovery Lane and Branscome Road.

Officials said the dog will not be taken from its owner once it’s brought to the Peninsula Health Center, but will be kept confined at home for 10 days.

Anyone who may have seen the dog should call the Peninsula Health District’s Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 603-4277.

If calling after business hours, contact James City Animal Control at 757-253-1800.

