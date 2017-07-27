Peninsula Health District: Person bitten by Boston bull terrier near Colonial Williamsburg Visitor's Center

WILLIAMSBURG - The Virginia Department of Health's Peninsula Health District is looking for a Boston bull terrier that bit a person Wednesday near the Colonial Williamsburg Visitor's Center, according to a news release.

If the dog is not found, the person who was bitten may have to receive shots to prevent rabies, the release states. Once found, the dog will not be taken away from its owner, but will be places on an in-home confinement for 10 days, according to the release.

If anyone has seen the dog, they are asked to contact the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 603-4277, and after hours, contact James City County Animal Control at 253-1800.