Peninsula Health District looking for dog

The Peninsula Health District is looking for a medium size brown dog that bit someone Sunday at Grove Community Park at 111 Grove Heights Ave. in James City County, according to a news release.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to get shots for rabies prevention, the release states. Once found, the animal will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on a 10-day in-home confinement period.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in the area is asked to call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health at 757-603-4277. After hours, call the appropriate animal control office: