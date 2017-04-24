Authorities seek dog that bit person in James City County

The Peninsula Health District is looking for a dog who bit someone Saturday near Guildford Lane in the Wellington subdivision area of James City County.

The dog weighs about 40 pounds, and is black, white and brown in color, possibly a beagle mix, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

If the dog is not found, the person who was bitten may have to get shots to prevent rabies, VDH said in a news release, and once found, the animal will not be taken away from its owner, but instead will be placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen a dog fitting the above description is asked to call the Peninsula Health District's Williamsburg area Environmental Health Office at 603-4277 or after hours, the James City County Animal Control at 253-1800.