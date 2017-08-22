Officials: Two dogs bite person in James City County

The Peninsula Health District is looking for two dogs that bit a person on Aug. 18 in the Fenwick Hills subdivision of James City County, according to a news release.

The dogs are possibly Schnauzers, according to the news release, and if they are not found, the victim may have to get shots to prevent rabies.

Once found, the dogs will not be taken away from their owner, but will be placed in in-home confinement for 10 days, the release states.

Anyone who has seen the dogs should contact the Peninsula Health District’s Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 603-4277. If calling after hours, call James City County Animal Control at 253-1800.

