James City County continues to warn against phone scammers

Scammers posing as representatives from Dominion Energy are calling James City County residents and demanding fraudulent payments, according to a warning from the county.

The callers tell their targets a payment is overdue, and for continued service, they must pay the outstanding balance immediately.

The James City County and Williamsburg police departments said the scam has been affecting people in the area for years, although the county again reminded residents of the fraudulent calls in a June 30 warning.

"You're more focused on not getting your lights cut off than someone stealing your information," said Dominion customer account specialist Shawn Weeks.

James City grants administrator Stephanie Williams said the county wanted "to make sure people know it's still going on."

Weeks warned customers never to pay fees to Dominion on a direct call, even to someone who sounds like a representative.

Dominion does not ever process payments themselves, and does not often make outbound calls concerning overdue fees, he said. When account mangers do call, they only remind people when payment is due — they do not ask for payment information.

Weeks said it's important for a customer to be able to recognize a fraudulent call before the scammer takes his or her money.

"If we have no records in our system with the payment, there's no way we can credit back the cost," said Weeks.

Weeks said the scammers may have singled out Dominion to impersonate so they could steal $300 to $400 at a time, instead of the $30 they could collect by posing as a smaller store or clothing company.

Dominion's website advises anyone who thinks they may be on the phone with a person who is trying to steal information to note the phone number, hang up and call the police.

Weeks said if a person has already made a payment they are starting to suspect was fraudulent, they can call Dominion directly and have a representative check their account balance. Dominion customers can also check online to see when their next payment is scheduled, or when their last payment was due.

When customers call Dominion to settle balances, the utility company transfers the customer to a paying service called BillMatrix, Weeks said.

One indication that a payment is going to an unauthorized source is that the scam victim won't be charged BillMatrix's typical processing fee.

To report a possible scam:

Williamsburg Police: 220-2331

James City County Police: 566-0112

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office: 890-3621

To check your account balance:

Dominion Energy: (866) 366-4357