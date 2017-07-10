William and Mary police identify deceased man found on campus

The William and Mary police department has identified a man found dead on campus this weekend as Lonnie E. Dove, a 54 year old man who was living in Williamsburg.

A passerby found Dove's body Saturday in the college's Dillard Complex off of Ironbound Rd. Officials at the department have identified Dove's next of kin. Police do not expect any foul play in Dove's death.

"As our police chief indicated in a message this weekend, we know this is a difficult time for the family and our thoughts go out to them," said college spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan.