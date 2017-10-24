District whittles away at bus driver deficit

Children in the Williamsburg-James City County school district could be just weeks away from seeing fewer delays in their bus rides to and from school.

Having started the school year needing 22 more bus drivers to cover its routes, the deficit has fallen to 13 drivers.

Tim Baker, senior director of talent management and organizational development for the district, said there 12 drivers in training to fill those vacancies.

Even if the current crop of trainees all become permanent drivers, it could be a few weeks before students and parents see changes in their schedules, Baker said.

“Training takes a little while,” he said, adding that the district is still actively looking for drivers. “It’s pretty involved, so it could take some time for them to get their CDL licenses and all that.”

Baker said the driver issue is one that has affected much of the state. He referenced school districts in Fairfax and Virginia Beach, which also began the year with bus driver shortages.

“It’s a challenging job,” he said. “I think there are less folks who want to do it.”

Baker said the district first realized it’d have a driver shortage in near the end of August, when some drivers left for other jobs or were promoted within the district.

Danon Middleton, who is running for the Jamestown seat on the school board, tied the issue to larger problem he thinks the district has with communicating via its central office.

“Did they not see this coming? If not, why? They knew before the day before school started, which means parents should have known,” said the former WJCC teacher.

“That issue came up on us pretty quickly this year,” Kelly said on Oct. 25. “WATA raised their (driver pay) rates, and people left.”

When fully staffed, Cook said the district employs roughly 120 drivers.

Pay disparity

Kelly is far from the first to bring up the issue of bus drivers’ pay. Speaking at an Oct. 17 school board meeting 11-year veteran driver Rashard Marsh said low pay was part of why prospective drivers choose to work in surrounding localities.

“We train new drivers, they turn around and leave us,” he said, suggesting that the district should also consider paying drivers on a bi-weekly basis instead of monthly.

James City County resident Judy Nisich tied the issues in the district to larger ones around the state.

“(Districts) all have the same problem,” she said. “The reason why they are short is because we do not have a livable wage.”

Nisich thinks raising bus drivers’ pay rate would not only help the district keep more, but it would attract people into the jobs the district badly needs.

“You must give them some incentive to stay here,” Nisich said.

During that same school board meeting, Kelly said the lack of support from state legislators is keeping districts from finding money to better pay their support staff.

“It’s, once again, another symptom of the disease of the lack of funding for our public schools,” he said. “Right now, it’s the bus drivers. In some places of the state it’s teachers. How long before it’s cafeteria workers and janitorial staff?”

Board member Julie Hummel acknowledged the issue is tied to funding and said she would be open to looking at how to increase drivers’ salaries.

“It’s something we should seriously consider doing,” she said.

Hourly pay around the area

Williamsburg-James City County: Drivers paid $7.25 during training, then $13.10 when completed.

Newport News: $10.33 during training, then $14.07

Hampton: $7.25 during training, then between $11.89 and 14.13, depending on experience

York County: $12.25 during training, then $12.44

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority: Driver pay starts at $13.85 an hour

Hampton Roads Transit: $12 an hour during training, then $14.55 with a pay increase every 10 months.

