Men sentenced in spree of drug store robberies in region

RICHMOND – Four men were sentenced this week for their roles in several armed robberies of Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in Virginia and North Carolina, including one in Williamsburg, according to a Department of Justice news release.

Each of the four men pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2016 to robbery affecting interstate commerce and using a firearm during a crime of violence, the release states.

Dikembwe Jahaan Akil Jones, 25, of Newport News, Tyquan Demario MacCutcheon, 24, of Hampton and Armand Devon Mullen, 26, of Hampton were each sentenced to 27 years in prison, and Dallas Cogdell, III of Hampton was sentenced to 30 years in prison for their role in the crimes, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

According to court documents, from May 6, 2016 through May 12, 2016, all four men robbed four Walgreens Pharmacy stores and one CVS Pharmacy in the Eastern District of Virginia, including in Williamsburg, Chesterfield, Henrico, Mechanicsville and Woodbridge.

The men then traveled to North Carolina, where they robbed two more Walgreen stores in Apex and Durham on May 16, 2016.

Following the May 16 robbery in Durham, the four men were stopped and law enforcement found evidence of the North Carolina robberies, the release states.

After further investigation, law enforcement was able to link the men to the robberies in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Cogdell, Jones and Mullen were also found to have participated in several more commercial robberies in Hampton from October 2015 through April 2016.