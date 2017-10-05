Williamsburg office of Department of Veterans Services opens

The Williamsburg office of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services held its grand opening Thursday, with Gov. Terry McAuliffe among the public officials in attendance.

The office will serve military veterans and their families in Williamsburg, and the counties of James City, York, New Kent, Gloucester, as well as Fort Eustis.

The office will help veterans in accessing available federal and state benefits.

This story will be updated.

