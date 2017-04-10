Fire at Eastern State damages closed building

A fire early Sunday evening in one of the closed buildings at Eastern State Hospital caused no injuries and did not impact patient areas on the campus, fire officials said.

A report of smoke in Building 22 on Moncoure Drive came into the James City County 911 Center around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Crews from James City County Station 4 Olde Towne arrived and found the fire, with more than two dozen firefighters working for several hours to contain the fire, the release stated, with the Williamsburg Fire Department and the James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department assisting.

The scene was later eturned over to Eastern State Hospital Police, according to the release.