Police: Three charged in eat-and-run, one facing additional gun charge

WILLIAMSBURG – A man who tried to hide a gun at a Richmond Road 7-Eleven is among three people facing charges in an eat-and-run incident late Monday night, according to Williamsburg Police.

Jamel Lamar Jackson, 27, of Hampton, was arrested at the 7-Eleven in the 2200 block of Richmond Road just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to Williamsburg Police spokesperson Maj. Greg Riley.

Riley said Jackson, 22-year old Destiny Alexus Jones of Chesapeake, 21-year old Isaiah Wilson, also of Chesapeake and an unidentified female left Monday evening from a restaurant in the 1600 block of Richmond Road without paying. Warrants were obtained for Jones and Wilson, and a warrant for the other woman will be served once police are sure of her identity, Riley said.

Jackson was a passenger in a white Chrysler 300 with a Virginia license plate driven by Jones, who was stopped by a patrolling Williamsburg police officer at the intersection of Longhill Road and Ironbound Road for a traffic violation, according to Riley.

As the officer was finishing up with Jones, another officer who had stopped to help received a call in reference from a larceny from a restaurant located in the 1600 block of Richmond Road, Riley said.

The officer spoke to restaurant management, who told the officer the suspects were described as a black female, heavy-set, wearing a black dress, another black female around 5-feet-11, wearing a beige-colored dress with no straps, a black male over six feet tall wearing a black suit, and another black male wearing a black suit, according to Riley

The manager told the officer that the four people got into two cars – a pearl-colored Charger or Impala, and a dark blue Honda or Camry – and based on the description from the restaurant management, the officers believes Jones may have been involved in the incident and began tracking down her car, Riley said.

Around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, an officer observed the white Chrysler heading west on Richmond Road before pulling into the 7-Eleven in the 2200 block of Richmond Road, according to Riley, and after the officer approached the couple in the vehicle – Jones and Jackson – the officer made consensual contact, at which time they indicated they had been at the restaurant and had not paid.

Jones and Jackson also identified the other couple with them at the time, Wilson and a female whose identity has not yet been confirmed, Riley said.

Another officer flagged down by the 7-Eleven clerk reported that Jackson had a weapon on him and had tried to hide it in the store when he came inside, according to Riley. Jackson was then detained and arrested at the scene, with a search of the area turning up a firearm in the trash, Riley said.

Jackson was taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where he was charged with defrauding a restaurant. He faces a court appearance on April 13 in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court, according to online court records. Jones and Wilson had no hearings scheduled as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.