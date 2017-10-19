Ebby’s, Holiday Chevy Cadillac employees honored as heroes for actions in July shooting

Employees from Ebby’s Auto Painting and Collision and Holiday Chevrolet Cadillac were honored as heroes Thursday for their actions during a summer shooting that injured an Ebby’s employee.

During brief presentations Thursday afternoon at the repair shop and the adjacent Chevy dealer on 2nd Street that injured an employee earlier this year, York-Poqouson sheriff J.D. Diggs honored five people for their actions during the July 25 shooting that he credited with saving the life of an Ebby’s employee.

Ebby’s employees Gary Mahoney, Joseph Cicalo and Leslie Routten, received certificates of commendation during the presentation inside the body shop. Holiday Chevrolet Cadillac employees Michael Hudgins and Donnie Walton also received commendations for their actions.

The certificates honored the employees “for their heroic actions on July 25, 2017, for placing themselves at risk of physical harm while rescuing a gunshot victim while under the threat of an active shooting,” Diggs read from the certificate.

Michael Sean Taylor, 40, of Hampton, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the incident. Taylor is scheduled for a 2 p.m. Nov. 14 hearing in York General District Court.

The initial criminal complaint said Taylor was looking for the victim when he went into Ebby’s just before 9 a.m. July 25 and approached two other employees of the shop before finding the victim, Joseph St. Clair, shooting him several times, including once in the abdomen.

Taylor barricaded himself inside the building for about three hours before officers lobbed four rounds of gas inside the structure and took him into custody.

“Thank you very much for putting yourself in peril and rescuing your co-worker,” Diggs said at the Ebby’s presentation. “You all went above and beyond, put yourselves in peril when you didn’t have to. And it really says what you think of your co-workers and what you think of other people for putting yourselves at risk.

“It made our jobs a lot easier that day, and from what I hear, you saved Mr. St. Clair’s life. Your actions saved his life, so we appreciate that very much, and it’s our honor to recognize you.”

