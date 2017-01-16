Ed Gillespie makes campaign stop at Williamsburg pancake house

Ed Gillespie was still full of energy when he entered the Capitol Pancake House Monday afternoon — his eighth campaign stop over the holiday weekend.

Gillespie launched his campaign to become Virginia’s next governor on Saturday, flying around the state with visits including Richmond, Roanoke and Virginia Beach. Sunday clocked another three locations and Monday, another two.

He spoke on a platform of economic opportunity and tax relief, and being a champion for all Virginians. Gillespie made some jabs at outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), and spoke about his own roots as a first-generation college student brought up by working-class parents.

“I’m going to put forward plans and policies that will make it easier for a new businesses to open and an existing business to expand, and to create jobs, raise take-home pay, help people lift themselves out of poverty,” Gillespie said. “I think that message is going to resonate — and not just the message, but the plan and the policies that I will put forward that will actually do that."

Running against three others for the GOP nomination so far, Gillespie has name recognition in part due to his close race against Sen. Mark Warner in 2014, losing by 16,000 votes.

He also served as chair of the Republican National Committee and was a counselor to former President George W. Bush.

Clay McEldowney has lived in Virginia for three years and said he thinks name recognition will make a difference.

His first political event in Virginia, McEldowney came to the pancake house Monday because he likes Gillespie’s policies and wanted to meet the man himself.

“I don’t see how anyone could come close to beating him because of his name recognition,” McEldowney said. “He seems to have his act together, he’s a great public speaker.”

The room at one of Williamsburg’s many pancake houses was full with a few dozen people by 2 p.m. Saturday. Familiar faces from the area’s political scene included York-Poquoson’s Sheriff Danny Diggs, former delegate Mike Watson and former Williamsburg-James City County School Board vice chairwoman Heather Cordasco.

“I’ve been a fan of Ed since he ran for the senate,” Cordasco said. “He listens.”

Gillespie also spoke of public education reforms at the K-12 and higher education levels, including reforms to make college more accessible.

“For too long we’ve had too many tuition hikes and too much spending,” Gillespie said. “College is becoming increasingly out of reach for too many Virginians as a result of that.”

One of the few younger faces in the crowd, 19-year-old Sarah Rohrer is a student at William and Mary. She said she came to learn more about Gillespie.

“He seems more moderate and reasonable,” she said. “He’s the most experienced on the republican side.”

Caption Ed Gillespie at Capitol Pancake House in Williamsburg Ed Gillespie, a GOP candidate in Virginia's 2017 Governor's race, stopped by the Capitol Pancake House in Williamsburg Monday, Jan. 16 2017.

She said she would come to see any of the other republican candidates — Price William County board of supervisor's chairman Corey Stewart, Sen. Frank Wagner (R-Virginia Beach) and Denver Riggleman — if they stop by Williamsburg.

Gillespie, meanwhile, will be cruising around the Commonwealth until at least June 13 when the republican candidates go head-to-head in the party's primary.

“I will take my campaign to every voter, in every corner of the commonwealth,” Gillespie said. “I will not be outworked in this campaign.”

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.