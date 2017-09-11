EDA discusses ways to make James City County Marina more attractive

Billsburg Brewery is set to open at the James City County Marina next month but the county economic development authority is setting its sights on improving the surrounding area.

“Food is a definite need,” EDA director Amy Jordan said. “There is need for a casual type of place.”

At a joint work session with the board of supervisors in July, the supervisors proposed a restaurant to complement the brewery.

At its meeting on Monday, the EDA discussed possible restaurants that could sit alongside the brewery and boardwalk.

“It’s a small property so it’s a lot to try and cram onto one piece,” Jordan said.

Ideally, the EDA said a restaurant like the Barking Dog or the Surf Rider in Hampton would fill the need at the Marina.

Both restaurants serve a variety of food like fish, hot dogs, sandwiches and fries and sit on the Hampton waterfront.

Kate Sipes, assistant economic development director, said the brewery will start brewing beer this week but the grand opening won’t be until October.

Jordan said the next step is to hold a meeting with the planning commission, stormwater management and the parks and recreation department.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.