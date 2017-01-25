Snow means more school for York, not W-JCC

After the foot of snow Williamsburg and surrounding areas received Jan. 6 and 7 closed schools for a few days, York County School Division has announced a make-up day is needed.

Students previously didn't have classes on Jan. 30 for a teacher workday. Several days of weather-related closures have forced administrators to reschedule the day as a regular school day, an A-schedule day for students.

The division closed for three days, Jan. 9-11, but only one instructional day is needed. It had already built in days to the schedule in case weather closures occurred. A news release from the division stated the decision to add the make-up day came after reviewing historical data of inclement closing schools in February and March, too.

The release said using Jan. 30 was a proactive approach when considering options available further out in the semester.

Williamsburg-James City County school officials decided not to have a make-up day for the January storm, interim Superintendent Olwen Herron said at the School Board meeting Jan. 17. Students in W-JCC have a student holiday Jan. 27 and 30 before the new semester begins.

Dominion Resources offers environmental grants to schools

Through the Dominon Foundation, Dominion Resources is offering $1 million in environmental grants to nonprofits and K-12 schools.

According to a news release, the grants are designed to fund short-term projects in areas Dominion serves, including Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and West Virginia, that improve the environment and expand environmental education opportunities.

"The grants will support a variety of innovative environmental efforts to improve natural spaces and teach students, as well as the public, to treasure natural resources and use them wisely," said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Foundation.

Public and private K-12 schools are elegible for up to $5,000 to fund environmental education programs. Applications are accepted through March 1 and winners will be announced in April.

For more information or to apply, visit dom.com/envirogrants.

Jamestown High School students place often at division's first science fair

Women took all of the first place slots in W-JCC's first division-wide science fair at Jamestown High School Jan. 12. The fair was only open to seniors.

All but two of the eight first place winners were from Jamestown High School, the other two came from Warhill.

Two students —first place behavioral and social sciences winner Allison Moose and second place Chemistry winner Kathryn McAndrews— will go on to show off their skills at the Tidewater Science Fair on March 11 at Old Dominion University.

It will be the first time W-JCC students participate in the Tidewater Science Fair.

Winners by category:

Chemistry: Samantha Lee from Jamestown High School took first place and Kathryn McAndrews from Warhill High School took second.

Plant Sciences: Megan Bishop from Jamestown High School took first place.

Medicine and Health Sciences: Abby Smith from Jamestown High School had an honorable mention. There was no first place winner listed.

Physics and Astronomy: Susan Foster and Chrisanthi Prassas, both of Warhill High School took first place.

Animal Science: Sophie Chapman from Jamestown High School took first place.

Behavioral and Social Sciences: Allison Moose from Jamestown High School took first place.

Computer Science: Julia Haupt from Jamestown High School took first place.

Biochemistry: Maddie Haight from Jamestown High School took first place.

To see all the winners visit bit.ly/2kkyakK.

