Strong voter turnout for Election Day 2017

Despite brisk temperatures and light rain, local residents turned out in droves to vote for Virginia’s next governor and the various local elections that will determine Virginia’s future.

“News stories have been trying to make it about Trump,” said Holly Smith, who voted at Norge Elementary School. “I would be here either way.”

At Lafayette High School, election officer Lesley Roberson said 305 people had voted by noon and that there weren't any issues.

"We didn't have any trouble," Roberson said. "It was a steady trickle of people. It was pleasant."

At Jamestown High School, a machine broke down but was fixed within 15 minutes, according to Dianna Moorman, James City County voting registrar.

The school hit 1,600 voters around 4:15 p.m., topping 47 percent of eligible voters before the after-work crowd arrived.

“We’ve had a pretty steady flow all day long,” said site registrar Patrick Casey. “Given the weather, it’s encouraging that people came out.”

He said that compared to past gubernatorial elections, turnout was encouraging.

Precinct chief Laura Abbene said the King of Glory Lutheran Church was pretty full since they'd opened at 6 a.m.

"This is usually a pretty robust site," she said. "We've had a couple small lulls, but it's really been busy all day."

Many William and Mary students took a short walk from campus to the Williamsburg United Methodist Church on Jamestown Road.

Site registrar Rita Porterfield said voters came early and often. From 10 a.m. onward, students showed up to vote en masse. Around 4:30 or so, staff finally saw a lull.

"This is one of the first times we've actually had a chance to breathe," she said. "We've had it where there was a line out of the door. You can't complain about a pretty good turnout, though. That's always welcome news."

Former Williamsburg city planning director Reed Nester served as an election official at the Williamsburg Community Building.

"It's been pretty busy, but it's slowed around lunchtime," he said.

Roberts District supervisor John McGlennon said he saw pretty steady turnout across the various Roberts polling sites.

As of around 10 a.m., 100 people had voted at Grace Baptist Church, according to Republican volunteer Peter Gushue. He said the precinct captain there told him he expected about 280 people overall.

“It’s been a slow, steady trickle of people coming in the precinct,” said Democratic volunteer and former Williamsburg-James City County school board member Denise Koch outside the precinct. “There’s only 800 people in the precinct, so it’s kind of small.”

Koch added that most voters were in and out with little fanfare.

“It’s a good crowd, they don’t talk much,” she said. “We have some people who very definitely know who they are voting for and are pretty determined to get in here and vote. One gentleman told me it was the first election he voted in. That’s great, especially for an off-year election.”

Gushue said he thinks people will be able to move on from the rancor of the election and work on the issues.

In spite of contentious campaigns and divisive issues, there was no shortage of humanity to go around Tuesday.

“It’s a very important election, not only for Virginians but for the country,” said Mary Ann Gaskins, a precinct volunteer at James River Elementary School in the 93rd district. But there was another point she kept emphasizing to describe Election Day. “People are so pleasant and friendly.”

People came together Tuesday, eager to share in the democratic process that affects us all.

“I’m proud to vote,” said Sanchia Johnson, who voted at James River. “It’s my right to vote, so I’m exercising my right to vote.”

Seth Birkenmeyer / Virginia Gazette Signs, voters and volunteers appear outside James River Elementary School. Signs, voters and volunteers appear outside James River Elementary School. (Seth Birkenmeyer / Virginia Gazette)

