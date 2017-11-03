What you need to know to vote Tuesday

Just because it’s not a presidential year does not mean there aren’t high stakes in Tuesday’s elections for local and state offices.

At the top of the ballot are the contests for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Democrat Ralph Northam faces Republican Ed Gillespie and Libertarian Cliff Hyra in the governor’s race. For lieutenant governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax goes up against Republican Jill Vogel; and for attorney general, incumbent Democrat Mark Herring faces off against Republican John Adams.

In local races for the House of Delegates, it’s a rematch between incumbent Democrat Mike Mullin and Republican Heather Cordasco in the 93rd District, while Yorktown native and Democrat Kelly DeLucia takes on incumbent Republican Del. Brenda Pogge for the 96th District seat.

James City County voters will elect two members to the Board of Supervisors. For the Powhatan District supervisor race, incumbent independent Michael Hipple faces a challenge from Republican Joe Swanenburg, and in the Jamestown District, former supervisor Democrat Jim Icenhour, faces Republican Tom Phillips.

For the Williamsburg-James City County School Board, in the Jamestown District, Danon Middleton is seeking to unseat incumbent Jim Kelly; and in the Powhatan District, Lisa Ownby is the line candidate on the ballot.

In Williamsburg, Lara Overy and Ray Armstead are running for the post of commissioner of revenue.

Voting

» Anyone who can’t get to the polls on Tuesday has until 5 p.m. Saturday to cast an absentee ballot in person. Ballots can be cast at the Voter Registrar’s Office at 5300 Palmer Lane in James City County, the County Administrative Center at 224 Ballard St. in York County, or the Municipal Building at 401 Lafayette St. in Williamsburg.

» On Election Day, all voters need a valid photo ID to vote. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you’re in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

» If you’re voting Tuesday but not sure where to cast your ballot, visit elections.virginia.gov/voter-outreach/where-to-vote.html and type in your address. The site will provide your designated polling place. Voters can also call the registrar’s office for their locality: Williamsburg, 220-6517; James City County, 259-4949; and York County, 890-3440.

» Students at the College of William and Mary's law school will run a nonpartisan hotline for Virginia voters on Election Day. Students will provide information on individuals’ voting rights: phones are staffed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 742-3095.

» Anyone who has problems voting or observes a voting irregularity should contact their local registrar’s office.

