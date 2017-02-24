Four charges in Elk's Lodge shooting case move to grand jury

A man charged in connection with a shooting that injured three people at the Elk’s Lodge had four of his eight charges certified to a grand jury and four others dropped Thursday in Williamsburg-James City County General District Court, according to online court records.

Johnnie Mathew Chapman, 35, of James City County, will face a pair of malicious assault charges, a charge of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, online court records state.

Chapman’s additional charges were dropped – including a malicious wounding, obstructing justice without force and two charges of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, dropped, online court records state. The charges were officially nolle prossed, charges prosecutors will not pursue unless new evidence emerges.

Police originally responded to a call of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, according to James City County Police spokesman Steve Rubino, who said two men were struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In the course of the investigation of the incident, James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams said investigators learned of an additional victim with a grazing wound, and that the incident was not random.

Chapman was originally charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to a James City County news release.