Jury trial set to begin for man accused in Elk’s Lodge shooting

WILLIAMSBURG – A two-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court for the man charged in connection with a shooting that injured three people at the Elk’s Lodge last September.

Johnnie Michael Chapman, 35, faces six charges in connection to the shooting during the two-day jury trial, which begins at 8:30 a.m.

Five of the charges against Chapman are felonies. The felony charges include malicious wounding, aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony – first offense, using a firearm in the commission of a felony – second offense, malicious shooting into an occupied building. The misdemeanor charge against Chapman is obstruction of justice without force.

Chapman faces another charge in connection to the shooting, but will have that tried separately after his attorney, Brian Smalls, won a motion to have a charge of nonviolent possession of a gun by a convicted felon of more than 10 years separated from the other charges.

Chapman pleaded not guilty to all charges June 21 during an arraignment in Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court.

Police originally responded to a call of shots fired at the Elk's Lodge at 105 Howard Drive around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, according to James City County Police spokesman Steve Rubino, who said two men were struck by gunfire and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators learned over the course of their investigation of an additional victim with a grazing wound, and that the incident was not random, according to James City County Police spokeswoman Stephanie Williams.