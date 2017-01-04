Head of economic development group shares his thoughts on Williamsburg area

The Greater Williamsburg Partnership was formed to boost business investments and support regional initiatives in Williamsburg, James City County and York County like "Launchpad," the area business incubator.

David Denny was chosen as the executive director of the partnership in September and brings almost 30 years of experience of economic development expertise to the table.

The Virginia Gazette recently talked with Denny about the group, his role and the outlook for economic development in the Williamsburg area.

How did you get to the GWP?

I spent about 26 years in sales and marketing in the engineering and construction fields. I was director for marketing at a company in the Blacksburg area. I was also the director of marketing at Thomson Litton, which is one of the largest engineering firms in Virginia. I have worked internationally with engineering equipment firms as well. I went to school at Washington and Lee University and the University of Tennessee for graduate school. I moved back to Virginia 22 years ago and I got involved with regional economic development.

My position with engineering firms was to work on economic development as well as to be an active member in the regional economic development groups. I got to know a lot of people around the state in the economic development field. About 10-12 years ago, I formed a consulting practice on my own working with small companies and economic development in localities by doing marketing studies and funding projects.

From that, four years ago I became a member of an economic development group out of Raleigh and I was their Virginia contact. I've been coming to the Williamsburg-Historic Triangle area since I was a little kid. I'm thrilled to be working with these folks, it's an area with a lot of economic potential.

In your words, what is the GWP and what is its mission?

It's a group that combines the assets of James City County, Williamsburg and York County to recruit and stimulate new businesses as well as try to help expand existing businesses. It's all about growing and diversifying the regional economy. One of the positive things about the region is that a lot of people around the world have heard the name James City County, Williamsburg and York County. They're aware of the region from a tourism and hospitality perspective. Our job is to get the word out that it's a great place to do business as well.

What's the benefit of combining three localities?

The localities share a lot in culture and business attractiveness. There's a lot between the three localities that can be marketed on a regional basis as opposed to a local basis. Anytime you combine resources from one locality with another you can do a lot more in the marketplace. Instead of each locality spending their own money, they can combine funds and leverage relationships on a larger stage more efficiently. On a practical level, in Virginia we are organized around regional groups. The regional groups won't close deals but the localities will.

Is combining localities for economic development a common practice?

It's not unique. You can find this type of partnership anywhere in the country but I think there are about 14 organizations like this is Virginia. There's a Greater Richmond Partnership and the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance.

How do you think your past experience is going to help you in your role with the GWP?

One thing I have is 22 years of building a network in Virginia and across the country. I have seen how economic development works and doesn't work from a lot of different perspectives. I'm a chairman at the Virginia Economic Development Association. I'm on several committees. I bring a base of knowledge which comes from my network. I also have built several different companies; I have helped take companies international; I think my sales and marketing background will help me. Regional economic development is about selling and marketing your region.

What have you been doing to become familiar with the area since September?

I've been trying to read everything I can get my hands on about what has been done around here. That includes a target sector analysis study. Deciding what sectors best suit certain development is a big part of the research. Our target sectors at GWP are advanced materials and components, food and beverage, professional and technical services, and tourism. Under those sectors there are potential businesses that fall under each category. I've been out raising awareness about the GWP. We have a lot more spreading awareness to do.

What are your hopes for the partnership?

I think in 5-10 years, I hope it'll be seen as a viable and sustainable economic development organization. More importantly, we will have increased the level of businesses that are interested in the greater Williamsburg region as a place to hang their hats. Also that we increased the number of good-paying sustainable positions and that we see a new influx of citizens. Those would be my measures of success looking down the road.

