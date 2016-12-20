Secret Santas

Paul Sheehan was 19 years old — decades younger than most — when he first put on the big red suit. The suit was empty and he was the right size, he said.

With a white cotton beard hooked around both ears, glasses obscuring his eyes, and cheeks colored red, no kid could tell he wasn't the real Santa Claus.

All it took was seeing a kid's excitement in the presence of the fabled gift-giver for Sheehan to be hooked. He's been a stand-in for Santa each December in the 37 years since then.

"Like what they say about theater, all it takes it getting up on the stage," Sheehan said. "You get hooked once you see the child's face light up, it doesn't matter if you've got a cotton beard on, that child believes you're Santa."

Sheehan dresses as Santa for private events across Hampton Roads year-round, but come December he can be found on Main Street in New Town every weekend. There are thousands of men across the U.S. who put on that iconic red suit each December and listen to what children, young and old, want for Christmas that year.

Christmas wish list

Kids ask for a range of things, from the typical toys to life-size tanks or five pounds of beef jerky. Every year requests for puppies and ponies come up, too.

Eleanor Brennan portrays Mrs. Claus at Busch Gardens, sometimes alongside her husband Jim playing Santa. She said that when a child asks for a live animal, Santa Jim says they have to ask Mrs. Claus.

"Corgis seem to be very popular this year," Eleanor Brennan said. "I guess this is the year of the Corgi, last year was Boston terriers."

Children ask for non-material things, too. Requests for world peace often come from the older children, Jim Brennan said.

Sheehan said a few weeks ago, a child asked him to ensure all the poor children would get toys.

"I had a little girl and she wanted me to get her a friend," Jim Brennan said. "That's a tough one."

And, a few times a year, the Santas are all asked for one thing they can't ever give — a loved one back who's died. Brennan said the Santas talk to each other sometimes, to share ideas about how they deal with those situations.

"You don't know what the kids' beliefs are and all the Santas have different beliefs, too," Jim Brennan said. "The best I've come up with is I ask them if they have a photo, like if it's their grandma, I tell them, 'She will always be in your memory, will always be with you.'"

They still believe

Another tricky situation is parents on deployment. Brennan, who also stands in for Santa at the Yankee Candle on Richmond Road, said he's careful not to say he'll protect them or bring them home. He tells the children that on his Christmas Eve route, he'll stop by and give their mom or dad a big hug from them.

The full-time Santa at Yankee Candle, Jim Hines, has seen the happier side of deployment stories.

Families have arranged ahead of time for Santa to bring the deployed parent home. While sitting on Hines' lap, when the child asked for their parent to come home, Hines would tell them to close their eyes while he gets his magic dust.

Blowing the dust is the cue for the deployed parent to come around the corner, Hines said.

"I'd say, 'Open your eyes' and there would be their parent," Hines said. "The children just jump right out of my lap, just jump six feet right into mom or dad's arms. It just makes my heart burst that I can be part of that reunion."

Sheehan unknowingly made one child's Christmas in a similar way five years ago. The child's father was at sea with the Navy, Sheehan said.

"I had a little boy walking up to me, looking like the weight of the world was on his shoulders, and he says, 'I want my daddy,'" Sheehan said. "I said, 'Santa will do what Santa can do.'"

Sheehan later found out the child's father came home Dec. 21, just weeks after the boy visited him.

"I bet that kid still believes in Santa," Sheehan said. "I bet he's still hanging on."

Brennan said he has no doubts that younger kids still believe in Santa Claus and that hasn't changed in the eight years he's worn the suit.

"Certainly, a six-year-old sitting on your knee? Absolutely," Brennan said. "You can tell when they run into the room, some of them will run up to you and give you a big hug."

He said even when older siblings don't share that belief, and walk away immediately after the picture is taken, the younger ones never question why. And Brennan said if they do question his legitimacy, he just tells them to "try the beard," and one tug is proof enough: Santa.

In the off-season

Brennan, like many other Santas, has the white beard and hair year-round; Brennan's wardrobe primarily consists of red and green t-shirts for the summer, and the same colored flannels in the cooler months.

"In my opinion, to be Santa you have to have it in your heart, and when you are a Santa, it's there 24/7, it's not something you can turn off," Hines said.

All three Santas said children recognize them year round, regardless of what they're wearing or where they are. Brennan said when a kid recognizes him in public, he puts a finger to his lips and says "shh."

"It's fun, when you see some little kid in a parking lot and they spot you and their eyes get big," Brennan said. "And you say 'shh' and their eyes get bigger — it's precious."

Even when out of character, the Santas all said they accept Christmas wishes year round. Sheehan said there's one Christmas wish most children have that parents can give them anytime.

"Spend time with your child, because that's the one thing every child always wants and rarely asks for," Sheehan said.

