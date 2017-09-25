Local farms enjoy a strong fall harvest

The hot, dry summer was a benefit for many local farmers and their fall harvest.

“This is one of the best crops we’ve had in 15 years,” said Barry and Clint Allen, owners of Pumpkinville, located in Toano, which sells everything from 150-pound pumpkins to green striped squash.

“The weather was good. Pumpkins don’t like a lot of water,” Barry Allen said. “The bigger pumpkins were on irrigation, so they didn’t need much water. The other crops had enough water, but not too much.”

Commercial pumpkin farms harvest from the end of September through October, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Across the state, more than 2,000 pumpkin farms are enjoying a strong harvest, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture.

“Pumpkins are doing really well,” Elaine Lidholm, communications director at the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. “We’ve been lucky.”

Allen said he began to plant in June.

Between Memorial Day and Sept. 26, the Williamsburg area had less than 15 inches of rain; the area usually averages 19.05 inches of rain from June through September, according to U.S. Climate Data.

Williamsburg also had hotter than usual summer temperatures. From June through August, high temperatures averaged 90 degrees. Historical averages for the three months is 85 degrees.

Stephanie Ripchick, co-owner of Holly Fork Farm in Barhamsville, said her farm has enjoyed a strong harvest as well.

“It’s been an excellent season,” Ripchick said. “Pumpkins don’t like too much rain.”

Holly Fork Farm and Pumpkinville both opened for the season on Saturdday and had significant turnout. Ripchick said about 1,000 people came to Holly Fork Farm Saturday and Sunday for pumpkins and squash, pumpkin butter, sweet potatoes and gourds.

“Harvest came just at the right time this year,” Ripchick said.

Ripchick and Allen also said early to mid-October is peak pumpkin picking time.

Regionally, other farms are reporting the same thing.

Across the state, pumpkins bring in a lot of revenue.

In 2016, 2,300 acres of pumpkins, valued at $11.2 million, were harvested statewide, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Lidholm said peaches and apples are having a good harvest as well.

The state’s main peach and apple growing regions are in central, northern and southwestern Virginia, according to the state department of agriculture.

Bush Neck Farm in Williamsburg does have a pick your own peach and apple area.

“This is a good time for the peach, apple and pumpkin farms,” Lidholm said. “The tree fruits, like peaches and apples, aren’t as affected by droughts because the roots for trees go so much deeper.”

Good year across Virginia

Virginia is home to more than 200 commercial pumpkin growers, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

“Virginia is fortunate to have a favorable environment for growing pumpkins, which brings many opportunities for consumers across the state to enjoy fall festivals and pick-your-own pumpkin activities,” said Sandy Adams, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner, in a news release.

According to the Williamsburg Farmers Market, customers are already purchasing a variety of fall crops, including pumpkins, peaches, squash and apples.

“Pumpkins came back to the market two or three weeks ago and they’re doing really well,” said Tracy Herner, manager of the Williamsburg Farmers Market. “Peach season just concluded and it was amazing. Apple season is ramping up… the apples are beautiful. There is good flavor. Everyone seems to be happy.”

Herner said the farmers market will offer fall crops through October and into late November, early December.

With the shelves full from a bountiful harvest, the farmers market and farmers themselves are excited for the change of season.

“With the warm weather, people are itching for the fall season. They want to do fall activities,” Ripchick said. “We are estimating to have a good season.”

Want to check out a local farm?

Belmont Pumpkin Farm

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Address: Route 617, North

Bush Neck Farm

Hours: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Address: 1502 Bush Neck Road, Williamsburg

Green Hand Farm

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Friday , 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Address: 5000 Nursery Lane, Gloucester Courthouse

Holly Fork Farm

Hours vary, visit hollyforkfarm.com or call 804-366-6349.

Address: 4901 Holly Fork Road, Barhamsville

Pumpkinville

Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Address: 7691 Richmond Road, Toano

Area farmers markets

Williamsburg Farmers Market

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: 402 W. Duke of Gloucester St.

Yorktown Farmers Market

When: 8 a.m. to Noon Saturday

Where: 401 Water St., Yorktown

