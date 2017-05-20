Family Fun Fest features range of diversions

Variety is the name of the game at James City's Family Fun Fest.

After getting rained out last year, the annual event came back strong with inflatables, pony rides and face painting alongside other activities Saturday at Chickahominy Riverfront Park.

"It's a fun, family friendly event," organizer Joy Johnson said, adding the event attracted 1,100 people last time it was held and organizers hoped for a similar number to turn out again.

Among the event's entertainment was Teeny Tiny Farm, which set up a petting zoo featuring horses and other animals. Kids also took advantage of meandering pony rides at the event.

The pony rides offer an engaging way for children to interact with animals, said Gage McLeod of Teeny Tiny Farm.

"It makes it more fun for the kids," McLeod said.

Teeny Tiny Farm provides a rare glimpse into the world of animals for kids at the event, many of whom live in more urbanized areas and don't encounter horses everyday, McLeod said.

Kids could find a lot to do thanks to the wide variety of activities offered by Famiy Fun Fest, an outdoor festival held May 20, 2017 at Chicakominy Riverfront Park in James City. The event offered pony rides, music, vendors and other activities. (Jack Jacobs) (Jack Jacobs)

Standing in line with her children as they were waiting to get their faces painted, Sarah Malec said she returned to the the event for a second year due in part to the range of activities offered.

Malec's 11-year-old, Cassidy Malec, said she enjoyed just about everything about the event and had trouble coming up with an all-time favorite.

"I like it all," Cassidy Malec said, before settling on the Velcro wall, one of several large inflatable play sets at the event, as her top choice.

Alongside the activities, the event featured food trucks and showcases by athletic organizations like World Champion Tae Kwon Do.

