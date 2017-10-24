Small fire leads to Farm Fresh closing

A Farm Fresh at 115 Norge Lane in James City County is closed temporarily after a small fire Tuesday afternoon.

James City County fire department battalion Chief Al Catlett said electrical issues in the store’s deli caused a fire, which employees quickly stifled with portable extinguishers.

“They had it taken care of by the time we got there,” Catlett said. “It did produce some significant smoke, though, which got inside the building.”

Smoke damage and lingering chemicals from the portable fire extinguishers led the store’s temporary closing.

Catlett did not have an immediate timeline for when the store might open after its repairs.

“They have a bunch of cleanup to do,” he said. “My understanding is that they will re-open once they get someone in there to clean that up.”

