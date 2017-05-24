Toano's Farm House celebrates final days

A longstanding Toano institution is preparing to close its doors June 1. Farm House American Crafts and the property on which it stands has been sold after more than 40 years under the same owners.

The Chestnutt family bought the Richmond Road house in 1976. They lived there and began selling flags to places like the Williamsburg Pottery and Jamestown. Their business grew to include a craft shop, where they sold folk toys and other works from local artists.

"We had to learn as we went," co-owner Carol Chestnutt said.

They ended up with furniture, like a swing and a deacon's bench, strewn throughout the lawn.

"It was really to attract attention," said Tom Chestnutt, her husband and co-owner.

It worked, leading to a full-fledged furniture operation. Furniture crept inside the house, first to the porch, then the hallway and the living room. The house's second floor was their warehouse, often interfering with with daily life and raising three children. After four years, the couple decided it was time to move elsewhere, tear out the kitchen and devote the property to their business.

"I figured it was cheaper than a divorce," Tom Chestnutt said with a laugh.

A family business

In the 1980s, that second floor warehouse moved into a 7,000-square-foot barn out back. It housed everything from tables and flooring to towels and rocking chairs, similar to what can be found within the Williamsburg Lodge. The parts and accessories came from places across the U.S., and the Chestnutts assembled much of the furniture themselves. At one time, they had a thousand chairs in stock.

"We've had ups and downs," Carol Chestnutt said, reminiscing on multiple recessions. But she said the couple's faith helped them through the more difficult times. In January, they'll celebrate 50 years of marriage.

Tom Chestnutt hailed from Norfolk and Carol Chestnutt from North Carolina. During a break from her time at UNC Greensboro's Women's College, she traveled north and worked as a waitress for the Williamsburg Lodge's coffee shop. Tom worked at Colonial Williamsburg; one day, he came into her shop in his colonial garb.

"I waited on him," she said. "I've waited on him for almost 50 years."

"And she's blessed," he said with a laugh.

"It's interesting to think I came here for the summer and my whole life changed," she said.

Tom Chestnutt still worked at the Colonial Williamsburg when the the Farm House business opened. At that time, there were no stoplights from the house all the way to Williamsburg. His wife recalled seeing a bumper sticker that read, "Eat more possum," which raised eyebrows.

"It was pure country," he said. There were no outlet malls and much less traffic back then. But Toano became home.

The best seat in town

The couple bought the enormous yellow chair, now an iconic Toano landmark, from a man who'd built it for his granddaughter and situated it on Route 17 in Gloucester. It became another treasure for the house, although Tom Chestnutt lamented all those who've tried to climb it over the years.

The Chestnutts were hoping to sell another property when Wray Bros. Inc., based in Charlottesville, asked to buy the Farm House estate. The new owners, also from the Toano area, are interested in restoring the home. They haven't said whether the property will be used as a residence or for business, but Carol Chestnutt said they plan to keep the big chair out front.

"That's a landmark. They'd better not let that go," Frankie Taylor said. She's a longtime Farm House customer, having perused the house since she was a child.

"I'm going to miss it," she said. "It was fun to come and look. It's easier to shop and more fun than Walmart."

Taylor also appreciated the selection of American-made products.

"It's real stuff," she said.

For now, the Chestnutts are holding one final sale.

"We're trying to sell as much as we can," Carol Chestnutt said.

The couple enlisted the help of Mason Murawski in the store's final days. He was browsing the wares with his girlfriend when Tom Chestnutt offered him a job.

"I didn't really need the job," Murawski, a professional photographer decked out in a hat he bought at the Farm House. "I was just so intrigued by the goings on and wanted to help."

He said he's having fun working with the Chestnutts.

"They're really nice," he said, adding that he was impressed by the sheer number of items on sale.

On the first floor, items over $100 are 60 percent off and others are 30 percent off. Everything on the second floor is 80 percent off. They plan to give a percentage of their inventory away for free to single parents in need as they approach their final day.

Their other family business, Chestnutt Bay Furnishings at 6678 Richmond Road, will remain open. The Chestnutts have plans to start consigning people's goods to resell there.

"We're moving on," Carol Chestnutt said.

Birkenmeyer can be reached by phone at 757-790-3029.

Want to go?

Farm House American Crafts is located at 7787 Richmond Road, Toano, open every day from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. It will close on June 1.