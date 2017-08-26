Farmers' market takes place on sunny Saturday

Dozens of businesses placed themselves along Duke of Gloucester Street for a Farmers Market Saturday.

Visitors could find anything from pizza popcorn to treats for dogs and other pets.

“Usually when I’m up here, I go to the market in Yorktown,” said David Wallace, a North Carolina native with family in Newport News. “This is one is nice. The other one is a little hidden, and unless you know where too look, it’s hard to find.”

The Williamsburg Farmers Market has been around since 2002, and local businesses from the greater Williamsburg area set up shop each Saturday morning.

