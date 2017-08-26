Two dead in James City County crash, police say

One West Point man died in an early Saturday morning crash, according to James City County police.

Amos Phillips, 30, died shortly after his Grand Marquis stuck a tree in the 10000 block of Old Stage Road around 1:30 a.m., police said.

One of Phillips’ passengers, 17 year old Candyce Hayden, died just hours after being admitted to the VCU Medical Center.

The other passenger, a 21 year old male who police have yet to identify, is still recovering in the VCU Medical Center.

Of the three people in the car at the time of the crash, he was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

