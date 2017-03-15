Police identify man involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

Virginia State Police have identified a man involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident Monday. Arthur Lee Harris, of Newport News, was driving A Chrysler 300 when he collided with another vehicle near Denbigh Boulevard, investigators said. Doris Jean Wright, an 81-year-old woman living in Gloucester, died at Mary Immaculate Hospital because of serious injuries stemming from the accident. The 32-year-old Harris left the scene and later entered Mary Immaculate Hospital, according to state police. Troopers said he was transported to Riverside Hospital, where they charged him with involuntary manslaughter and with a hit and run, which is a felony. Harris is in police custody at the hospital, and once he is released from the hospital, police say he'll be taken before a magistrate.