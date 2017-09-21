Official: New Jamestown-Scotland Ferry boat to be ready by spring 2018

The newest boat for the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will be known as the Powhatan, according to a Commonwealth Transportation Board news release.

The boat will be ready by next spring, the release states.

Pocahontas was the most recent ferry boat, which was built in 1995, according to the release. The board’s naming resolution says the Powhatan represents “a strong name for a strong vessel.”

The new boat, which will hold 70 cars, is being built in Pascagoula, Mississippi, the release states, and will replace the ferry boat, Virginia, which was built in 1936.

The James City County and Surry County boards of supervisors both submitted resolutions of support to the CTB for the name Powhatan, and the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation submitted a letter to the board encouraging VDOT to use the opportunity presented by the ferry naming to “highlight the story of Powhatan in an appropriate way on board the ship.”

The ferry construction is part of Virginia’s six-year improvement plan for 2013-2018, with $2.5 million set aside for the Powhatan’s design and another $25 million for its construction in fiscal year 2017-2018, according to the release.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry system moves about 936,000 vehicles annually and is the only 24-hour, state-run ferry in Virginia, the release states.

