Jamestown-Scotland Ferry running at reduced capacity

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry has been running at a reduced capacity Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Surry ferry boat, which has a 50-car capacity, is out of service, VDOT said in a news release. The other ferry boats — the Pocahontas, the Williamsburg and the Virginia — are still operating.

The ferry crosses the James River and goes between Jamestown and Surry County.

A new ferry boat — named the Powhatan — will come into service in spring 2018. The new boat will hold 70 cars.

