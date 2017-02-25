Area firefighters: calls for help continue grow

Some Historic Triangle fire departments saw record high call volumes in 2016, as new homes are built and the area's tourism attractions continue to draw a significant audience.

While fire officials in both James City and York counties say population growth continues to be a concern, Williamsburg's chief believes the increased call volumes is also a result of high-need populations.

All three localities face some strikingly similar issues. The area swells with tourists each spring, summer and fall, meaning emergency responders are serving more people than the resident population would dictate. And leaders in each locality said the number of medical calls they respond to are on the rise.

As calls volumes increase, so do the costs to pay for those services.

In Williamsburg, the fire department is budgeted to spend $3.65 million this year, a 17 percent increase since the 2014 fiscal year.

Firefighters don't just fight fires: They are called to car accidents, fires, emergency rescues or hazardous material situations.

Medical calls, however, seem to be the emergencies that take most of their time.

Williamsburg fire chief Pat Dent said more than 70 percent of calls the department received in 2016 requested emergency medical services.

Williamsburg responded to a record 4,231 calls during the calendar year, a 10.8 percent increase over 2015, he said. The increase comes even as the city's population was expected to remain relatively flat.

York County fire chief Stephen Kopczynski said the county sees some of same trends as Williamsburg and James City County: more calls related to medical issues.

"(Emergency medical services staff) are dealing with a lot, especially as the area gets a little older," he said.

An aging population

Dent said many calls to the Williamsburg Fire Department come from older citizens, and his department is thinking of ways it can better educate the community about taking safety precautions.

Dent said there's a misconception among older populations that arriving to the hospital in an ambulance guarantees quicker service than driving yourself. That's actually not the case.

The chief was adamant, however, that anyone who thinks they are in danger should contact emergency services.

"We never want to discourage anyone from calling 911," he said.

Hamilton Lombard, a research specialist at the University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, said Williamsburg is filled with two groups who traditionally require more assistance from local fire departments: college students and senior citizens.

James City County's popularity as a retirement destination also indicates that calls will continue to increase, Lombard said. County residents' median age (45.2 years) is nearly a decade older than the state population (35.7), according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"James City County is like a mini-Florida in that regard. You've got better weather there than most of Virginia." he said. "There are plenty of people there who have come down from places further north, New York and New Jersey. They might get there and not have family around, which can complicate any health issues. If you're in trouble, you call them."

Growing population

James City County battalion chief Al Catlett said the department has also seen an increase in the number of calls. And to him, the reason is fairly cut and dried: There county continues to grow.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimated James City County's population at 73,147 in 2015, an 8 percent increase since 2010.

The Weldon Cooper Center projects James City County will continue to grow and cross the 100,000-resident mark by 2030.

"The county has a growing population, so naturally, you expect more calls," he said. "We're in a growing area. It's definitely something we thought we'd see."

James City received 10,066 calls in 2015 and 11,052 in 2016. York County officials were not able to give call totals.

York County saw a 4 percent population increase to 66,269 since 2010, according to the census bureau. The Weldon Cooper Center estimates it will reach 81,000 residents by 2030.

Williamsburg's population increased 6 percent, to 15,052 since 2010, according the census bureau. It's population is expected to gain 2,300 people, a 15 increase by 2030.

Tourism calls for service

In all three localities, Kopczynski said, people should consider the effect that the tourism population has on fire departments in the area.

The Historic Triangle is home to Busch Gardens, Yorktown Battlefield, Colonial Williamsburg, Colonial National Historical Park, among other attractions.

Crowds can swell so quickly at Busch Gardens that it reaches capacity, leaving park-goers stranded on nearby roadways and Interstate 64.

"You have to take into account the tourist population," Kopczynski said. "On any given day, the population may be even larger because of who is visiting in the area. All three localities are big tourist destinations, so we're also dealing with that."

Kopczynski was reluctant to link the increase in calls to York County to any specific trend. He did say that he fully expects more calls to come into the department as people enter a popular region of the state.

Sharing the burden

For any of the three localities, working together when and if possible is essential to handling the day-to-day duties of a fire department, Williamsburg mayor Paul Freiling said.

All three departments send equipment and people to neighboring localities when needed.

Freiling realizes that more calls could require more cooperation among the local fire departments with staff and equipment.

"Otherwise, the demands would be too much on your staff, and your equipment," Freiling said at a January City Council meeting.

At a January budget retreat, he asked City Council members to consider placing more money into the department's budget for new equipment and much-needed maintenance, particularly on fire trucks.

Costs for fire departments in all three localities have risen in recent years.

James City County plans to spend $11.36 million this fiscal year for fire and emergency medical services, a 11.4 percent increase since 2014. Williamsburg's costs have increased 17 percent during the same period, while York's have grown 11.4 percent.