Fire damages home of former JCC volunteer fire department president

Early Saturday morning, James City County volunteer firefighters responded to a Richmond Road house fire.

About 3 a.m., Edith Stewart smelled smoke, found a fire blazing in her utility room and called 911, according to a James City County news release.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to the kitchen. While putting out the blaze, firefighters found a dog inside, which will be fine, the release stated.

No one was injured in the fire, the release stated.

Stewart has a special connection to the department that responded Saturday morning, the release stated.

Her husband Richard Stewart was the president of the Bruton Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, until 1997. Edith Stewart also helped form the volunteer fire department's Ladies Auxiliary.

Richard Stewart died in 2014; Edith Stewart lives alone in the home.

According to the release, there was significant damage throughout the home due to the smoke and heat, and to the kitchen and utility room by the flames.

According to the release, the fire appears to be accidental. James City County and New Kent County fire crews also responded to the blaze.