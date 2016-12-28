Spend the New Year in nature

New Year's Day is a celebration shared by many, whether they're rejuvenating with a resolution for the next 364 days or feeling low from the night before.

Around Virginia, thousands of people will welcome 2017 by traversing trails in a local state park Sunday as part of the nationwide First Day Hike initiative.

"It's a good way for people to get out and celebrate the New Year," said John Gresham, York River State Park education support specialist. "You have people who make resolutions to be healthy and this is a good way to get people started."

While parks around the country have done some version of a first day hike for decades, the nationwide push for each state to participate was started six years ago by the National Association of State Parks Directors, executive director Lewis Ledford said.

All 50 states are participating this year, Ledford said. All 37 Virginia State Parks will offer free admission and parking for the day, some of which will also have guided hikes.

This is the sixth year York River State Park has participated in the initiative, encouraging people to get outdoors by waiving the entrance fee for the day. The New Year's Day events will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

York River State Park has two guided hikes planned, Gresham said. One is a 4-mile hike there-and-back to Pamunkey Overlook, which offers views of the park's namesake. The other is shorter, a 1.5 to 2-mile hike around Woodstock Pond.

Across the James River to the south, Chippokes Plantation State Park has a planned 3-mile, round-trip hike to the James River from 1-2:30 p.m. The park will also offer free tours of the Jones-Stewart Mansion, assistant park manager Ben Richard said.

"We've had great crowds the last few years," Richard said. "I think it's great just after the holidays and the busy time just to be able to get out to the local parks and enjoy nature."

Richard estimated more than 60 people showed up to Chippokes last January while Gresham said last year more than 120 people turned out to York River State Park. Gresham said if the weather cooperates, he expects a similar number on Sunday.

"It's difficult to predict attendance because it's so weather dependent," said Virginia State Parks spokesman Jim Meisner said. "If we get a day like (Tuesday) where it's close to 65 degrees, we're going to be packed New Year's Day."

On New Year's Day 2016, close to 21,000 people hiked, biked and wandered around Virginia's state parks, Meisner said. While it encourages people to get an active start to the year, opening the parks for the day also introduces people to park resources, Meisner said.

The initiative taps into people's resolutions to be healthier, more active and to get outdoors more often, which helps park attendance during the year, Meisner said. Gresham agreed, he said York River State Park benefits because the event helps people realize the park still bustles with activity in wintertime.

"It's a great opportunity to introduce people to state parks and what they have to offer," Meisner said. "They may not return in February, but they may return in June, July, August."

Virginia State Parks is also running two contests Jan. 1. The first is a New Year Challenge where individuals must pledge online to do a First Day Hike by Dec. 31 and revisit the page after participating on Jan. 1.

The department is also holding a photo contest, with photos from participants' First Day Hikes due by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

In both contests the grand prize is a $500 gift certificate for an overnight stay in any Virginia State Park. Each park is also handing out a limited number of First Day Hike bumper stickers.

Williams can be reached by phone at 757-345-2341.

First Day Hikes

Here are some nearby parks

•York River State Park at 9801York River Park Road in Williamsburg, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will have two guided hikes.

•Chippokes Plantation State Park at 695 Chippokes Park Road in Surry, from noon to 4 p.m. will have one guided hike.

•Pocahontas State Park at 10301 State Park Road in Chesterfield, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will have four guided hikes.

•First Landing State Park at 2500 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will have two hikes.

For more information, go to dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/blog/first-day-hikes-2017.