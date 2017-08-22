First Night donates funds to nonprofit

First Night plans to donate its remaining reserves to a nonprofit group.

Vice president of marketing and communications Susan Woodcock Tisdale said that once First Night Williamsburg has paid off all of its accounts, it will write a check to the Williamsburg Community Foundation before closing its accounts.

Heading into its 2016 event, First Night created a reserve account to help the organization in years where attendance is lower than expected. Organizers announced on July 31 that the event is canceled this year. Co-chairmen Chris Odle and John Michael said in a joint Facebook statement that there were not enough volunteers to put on the family-friendly New Year’s Eve event.

“After all accounts have been settled, First Night Williamsburg will issue a check for the balance in our reserves to the Williamsburg Community Foundation in order to further their mission,” she said.

The Williamsburg Community Foundation is a philanthropic organization that provides scholarships and grants in the greater Williamsburg area.

Nancy Sullivan, executive director of the Williamsburg Community Foundation, confirmed the agreement.

“That’s what they said, was that after all of their accounts were settled, they’d write us a check,” Sullivan said. “We told them we’d put it into our arts and culture fund.”

Sullivan and Tisdale said it is too early to know how much money the community foundation will receive, since the accounts are not yet all settled.

First Night Williamsburg ran into financial trouble in recent years. In 2015, it received a one-time grant from Williamsburg to put on the event. The city gave $15,000, but did not provide any money in 2016.

In 2016, First Night raised its ticket prices. Adult tickets rose from $15 to $20, the first price change in at least 12 years. Family packs, a two-adult, two-children grouping for $50, went directly to the organization’s reserves.

“Without the individuals donating their time before, during and after the event, we are unable to provide the quality experience that the community has come to expect,” according to the statement.

