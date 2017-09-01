First responders face challenges on I-64

When Glenn Robinson heads out to the Interstate 64 construction zone to tow a car, he sometimes has to lay down under the tow truck to get the vehicle on the flat bed.

Any wiggle room he once had is gone. The Jersey walls and shifting lanes will be in place until at least 2019 as the highway is widened to three lanes and a 12-foot-wide shoulder is added on each side from Newport News through James City County.

So in order to hook the chains under a car to pull it onto the truck, Robinson will at times lay on the white line marking the edge of the road. It’s a white-knuckle experience.

“When I’d be out there with the flat bed, I’d be hooking up on the interstate and there’d be cars whizzing by me at 65 miles per hour less than a foot away,” said Robinson, a fleet supervisor for AAA Tidewater.

First responders and Virginia State Police face challenging — sometimes life-threatening — conditions when responding to incidents in the 7-plus miles of Segment II construction on I-64. That segment stretches from about a mile west of Route 199 at Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) to about a half-mile east of Route 238 Yorktown Road (exit 247), where the Segment I project ends.

Virginia penalizes those who speed in work zones and enforces a Move Over, Slow Down law to help first responders.

The law calls for drivers approaching a stationary car or emergency vehicle with flashing lights that is traveling in the same direction, to move away from the stationary vehicle if safely able to do so or slow down if not.

But Robinson says the law doesn’t help when he and the other 95 AAA tow truck operators in the Tidewater region are on their backs.

“We hope everybody adheres to the slowdown law, but nobody does.”

The challenges

Just getting the pinpoint location of an incident is the first obstacle.

“Our biggest challenge, and this is a challenge anywhere on the interstate, is the callers giving us the most accurate information of where they really are, where the incident really is,” said James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe.

Fire crews from James City and York counties typically respond to incidents along I-64, while the Williamsburg Fire Department lends an occasional assist.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said it isn’t unusual to get calls from people who don’t know where they are on the interstate.

“We can maneuver more quickly than the fire department through the traffic and we’re often times the first on the scene and can tell them exactly where the accident is,” Anaya said.

First responders also need to know how much equipment to bring and find the best way to access a scene, especially in the often bumper-to-bumper traffic going in both directions on I-64. How they approach the scene also depends on whether traffic is simply blocked or completely shut off.

A typical response, Ashe said, will include two engine trucks, two ambulances — split between York and James City fire and rescue crews — and one rescue truck.

York County Fire Chief Stephen Kopczynski said the lack of access to shoulders also hurts first responders.

“That affects our ability to maneuver in and around incidents,” Kopczynski said. “If you can imagine an accident that occurs at mile marker 243 and we have to access it, it’s hard for us to get to it because there’s no way for the people to pull off the edge of the road for us to have access to it.”

Learning on the fly

James City and York crews have had a lot of practice responding to accidents in Segment II. Work began on that section in mid-October 2016, and since then there have been 151 accidents, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle crash data, which that runs through July. None of the accidents were fatal and most of them took place since February, when Segment II construction began in earnest.

Those first responders have learned from their counterparts in Newport News, who have responded to 454 crashes in I-64 work zones since Segment I construction began Sept. 8, 2015. Those crashes resulted in two deaths and 141 injuries, according to the DMV.

Segment I extends 5.6 miles north of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News (exit 255) to near Yorktown Road (exit 247).

The more than 600 accidents along I-64 between through those construction zones have given first responders a chance to learn on the job.

Improving communication was a priority even before Segment II construction began.

The Virginia Department of Transportation coordinated public safety meetings with localities and first responders before any construction started to outline what first responders could expect in the work zones, VDOT spokeswoman Brittany McBride said.

The groups continue to stay in regular contact, she said.

Robinson also coordinates with VDOT to lead a traffic incident management class for first responders on how to handle interstate and emergency conditions.

Understanding incidents

Responders have also learned to let Virginia State Police do a quick triage of the accident scene to determine the needed level of support.

Troopers have an easier time maneuvering in the construction zone in a patrol car or motorcycle, and are often the first to get to the scene of an incident, Anaya said.

“We are trained in that aspect, and we can tell more than likely if it’s going to be a fatal (accident) or it’s going to be one with life-threatening injuries,” Anaya said.

Then the trooper can relay that information directly to first responders and tow crews.

“That really helps us before we go commit resources in one direction, we’re able to confirm the location and commit the resources in the right way,” Ashe said.

And, rather than having the two fire departments use their own channels to communicate, they stay on a York County channel for interstate incidents.

Anaya said a trooper’s responsibility at an accident scene or dealing with a disabled vehicle is to investigate the incident and try to clear it as soon as possible.

If the trooper isn’t able to open a lane of traffic within 30 minutes, Anaya said the trooper is required to send a message to VDOT headquarters in Richmond to advise the agency what is happening at the scene, and that the interstate will be shut down indefinitely.

“I think we’ve got a good, working system,” Kopczynski said.

First responders at the fire stations and 911 centers in both counties also have access to VDOT 511 camera feeds, which can alert them to incidents even before they get a call, and they can pull up the feeds en route to the scene.