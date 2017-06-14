Veterans talk service, duty to the U.S. flag

Decked out in their service branch hats and Post shirts, members of American Legion's Colonial Post 1776 gathered on Memorial Day to execute one of their solemn duties: the ceremony for the disposal of unserviceable flags.

The 15 or so men who gathered on Memorial Day all fought in wars around the world, including Korea and Vietnam.

They see the flag disposal ceremony as a respectful why to get rid of flags that have seen their best days and might otherwise be thrown away. The national American Legion organization adopted the ceremonies as part of Legion ritual in 1937.

Flag Day falls on June 14 each year, and it is the day that the Continental Congress adopted the American flag in 1777. It's also a day that honors the U.S. flag.

"We usually (burn) around 1,500 flags a year," said member Mike Manley. "We've already done over 600 flags this year."

The United States flag code says flags that are no longer in condition to be shown prominently should be burned.

"We try to do this pretty regularly," said commander Mike Hartman. "I made sure to be here."

Flag burning involves a ritual that includes saying a few words about how the flags came to be unserviceable and a prayer, said by the chaplain.

The Post collects the flags from boxes it keeps at Jamestown Feed and Seed and ACE Hardware.

"Instead of throwing them away, people bring them to our boxes," said member Ted Fairbanks. "Then we have guys that go around and pick them up for ceremonies like this one."

Manley pointed out there aren't just American flags in those collection boxes. People drop off flags from a number of countries of causes, he said.

He's also seen the opposite happen.

"You'd be surprised," he said. "A lot of people go inside, buy a flag, and put it right in the box because they think that's what we want. I have a lot of flags still sitting in the plastic, and we'll give those out."

In the chapter's heyday years ago, the Post had more members and burned more flags.

At one point, we were doing 80 or so flags at a time," Fairbanks said.

On this muggy May afternoon, members stood solemnly and saluted a large American flag as Fairbanks placed tattered flags into a robust flame.

Flag burning happens over coals in a member's front yard; using an accelerant, the flags burn down to ashes in a matter of minutes. Boy Scout chapters around the country hold the similar ceremonies for the same purpose.

"We make sure to write everything down," Manley said of the ceremony protocols. "It's smart, but we're really too old to remember everything now."

Though the ceremonies aren't always as elaborate the one on Memorial Day, the group keeps the practice of flag disposal happening around the year, as long as they have flags to use.

"We have members that will have a much shorter ceremony every month or so," Manley said. "It allows us to keep up with each other, at least."

Manley was an Air Force veteran who entered the military during the Vietnam War. He never went to the war zone, spending the bulk of his service time in Alaska.

"I was chosen to go, but I didn't," he said.

Distinguishing one military holiday from the other is important to veterans, Manley said.

"Most people don't know the difference," he said. "Our comrades gave their all for this country, and Memorial Day is supposed to be for them. Veterans Day is supposed to be for the others."

The Post welcomes those who are eligible to join their group. Anyone who is interested in participating can call and get more information, or come to a monthly meeting.

Of all the veterans' groups — and there are many — the American Legion is the only one with a Congressional charter.

"It gives us more weight when we go to Congress," Manley said. "They have to listen to us — they created us."

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.

Post meeting

When: 4th Tuesday of every month excluding December

Where: Five Brothers Pancake and Steakhouse, 6495 Richmond Road

Call Ted Fairbanks at 757 345 1011 for more information.

Flag drop off

Jamestown Feed and Seed: 7348 Richmond Road

ACE Hardware: 1230 Richmond Road and 4511 John Tyler Hwy