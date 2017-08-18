Police: Rash of flat tires reported on I-64

More than three dozen cars sustained flat tires while driving I-64 eastbound Saturday, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shelley Ward.

The incidents happened between Richmond and Exit 242 to Route 199 East, Ward said. The only thing in common with all the incidents is that all of the flat tires came on the passenger side of the cars.

Ward said nothing could be found in the tires except small holes and said no nails or screws were found in the tires.

Ward said about 38 people reported tire damage to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, and she added additional reports were issued to state police and Kingsmill Resort.