In an attempt to prepare the community for the coming flu season, Riverside Doctors’ Hospital is giving out free flu shots next month.

Located on Commonwealth Avenue, the hospital is offering shots while supplies last on Oct. 5. Only people 14 years of age and older are eligible.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention considers children under age 5 and adults over age 50 to be especially prone to catching the flu virus.

They recommend anyone older than six months get a vaccine before the end of October this year.

When: Oct. 5, 8 a.m. - noon

Where: 1500 Commonwealth Ave, Williamsburg

Wright can be reached by phone at 757-345-2343.