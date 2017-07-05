Food trucks removed from downtown 4th of July festivities

Three food trucks were forced to move off busy Duke of Gloucester Street Tuesday evening to a less populated location away from the Independence Day festivities.

City police forced the trucks to move because they lacked the proper permits to be on the street, even though the trucks' owners said they were invited by Colonial Williamsburg to park and open for service.

Jim Kennedy, owner of Foodatude, said Colonial Williamsburg asked his food truck and two others to come 4th of July celebrations.

"The number one complaint they get every year is that people can't get food that night," Kennedy said. "We're not there to compete with the restaurants, we're there to pick up the coverage."

Inspectors from the Williamsburg Fire Department inspected the trucks around 3 p.m. Later that afternoon, city manager Marvin Collins received a call from a restaurateur who complained about the location of the trucks.

City spokesperson Lee Ann Hartmann said that since Colonial Williamsbburg did not have a special event permit, the food trucks it invited were not approved by the city.

"The event organizer is the one who needs to get the permit," she said. "We probably wouldn't have put trucks on Duke of Gloucester Street anyway, since it's close to the restaurants."

Kennedy said his business, along with Two Drummers Offbeat Eats and Suck On This BBQ, took losses Tuesday night.

"I invested a lot of money, a couple thousand dollars into this event," said Kennedy, who is a former James City County supervisor. "We all did because we expected to serve several hundred people that evening."

The trucks then moved in front of the Peyton Randolph House on Nicholson Street, where police told them they could not park. All three trucks ended up on Blair Street.

"There was one body, a security guard, and that was it," said Jon Wade, from Two Drummers Offbeat Eats. "There was nobody over there."

City police eventually removed all three trucks from the premises.

"Police wouldn't tell who called to complain," Kennedy said. "I would love to know who could call Marvin Collins at home and get him to check a permit on a holiday when the city's offices are closed."

Hartmann said that even when fire officials inspected the trucks earlier in the day, they did not know Colonial Williamsburg did not have the proper permit to host the trucks.

"That something we will get better at," she said of the incident. "We have to make sure that all these different departments are on the same page."

Kennedy thought Collins should have handled the issue retroactively. Getting the correct licenses after the fact would have been an option in his estimation.

“He could have taken care of the issue a different way,” he said. “It doesn’t look good for Colonial Williamsburg at a time when they need to look good.”