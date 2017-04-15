City Council lowers tax on food trucks for special events

— City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Thursday making it easier for food trucks to operate at special events.

The ordinance came about as the city has received an increasing number of requests to include one or more food trucks for special events, city manager Marvin Collins said.

The new ordinance clarifies how business, professional and occupational license taxes are collected from food trucks in the city.

The council streamlined the code to have food trucks pay 20 cents per $100 of gross receipts, instead of paying that in addition to a $500 flat rate.

Under previous rules, food trucks which operate for at least 30 days of the year are classified as retail businesses and pay 20 cents per $100 of gross receipts, according to a city of Williamsburg memo from Collins to the City Council before the Thursday meeting.

However, food trucks at special or other short-term events are classified as "peddlers or itinerant merchants" for purposes of BPOL. That tax rate had been a flat $500.

"Consequently, there are currently two different potential tax rates for the same business operation," the memorandum states. "For a one- or two-day event, the peddler license fee is prohibitive for the participation of food trucks in those events."

The change puts Williamsburg in line with James City and York counties, which last year approved the expanded use of food trucks.

LaRoue can be reached by phone at 757-345-2342.