Food, wine festival at Busch Gardens offers exotic fare

Have a hankering for spicy potato curry? Banana crepes? If you happen to be at Busch Gardens, you can satisfy that craving while your children enjoy themselves.

Busch Gardens started its annual Food and Wine Festival, a weeks-long feature meant to quell guests' hunger and curiosity.

Kiosks around the park offer food and wines that incorporate cuisines from countries around the globe, from India to Spain to Ireland and more. The festival also covers regions of the United States. The Virginia station offers Smithfield ham and crab bisque, and Hawaii offers huli huli chicken.

Marvin Williams, from Maryland, said he enjoyed the variety of foods he saw at various kiosks around the park. His kids enjoyed learning about food from places they were previously unfamiliar with, he said.

"I enjoyed it," said Williams, who was at the park with two kids. "We'll bring the kids back in the summer, probably just before school starts."

When he brings them back, the festival will be over, but he's relieved to have found a place where they can expend what he called their "boundless" energy.

Debbie House, who visited with family from Charleston, said she enjoyed the festival, even amid weather she said was especially warm.

The food from the American Southwest kiosk, which included fish tacos and lava cake, piqued her interest.

"If you can brave this heat, the food and the rides are a lot of fun," she said.

Moving between kiosks smoothly is one of the reasons House liked the promotion.

"You can cover a lot of ground in just a little time," she said. "The food is pretty good, too."

Want to go?

When: On Fridays through Sundays through July 2

Where: 1 Busch Gardens Blvd, Williamsburg

In addition to the cost of admission, the park offers a $45 package and a $60 package, and the voucher gets buyers access to food and wines from around the campus. The former get you 10 samples from the kiosks of your choice, the latter package gets you 15 samples.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/1kbo3E0.