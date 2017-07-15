Ford's Colony gets new owner

Ford's Colony is expected to be under new ownership later this year after a pending equity buyout of its parent company.

The pending buyer, Apollo Global Management, will take ownership of ClubCorp's more than 200 private golf courses including Ford's Colony once the $1.1 billion all-cash deal is closed.

Apollo Global Management, based in New York City, is a private equity firm. Club Corp also owned Greenbrier County Club in Chesapeake and Stonehenge Country Club in Richmond.

Ford's Colony is a gated community that includes 2,500 homes and three golf courses with 54 holes.

Ford's Colony doesn't anticipate any changes with the new ownership.

"For us its business as usual, we don't expect any changes. We're excited," said James Emery, director of membership at Ford's Colony Country Club.