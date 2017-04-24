Police: Single-vehicle crash in Ford's Colony kills one

JAMES CITY COUNTY - A single-vehicle crash this morning in Ford's Colony killed a 66-year old man, according to police.

James City County Police responded to the accident at 7:36 a.m. on Williamsburg West drive near the intersection of Westbury Hills, according to a police news release.

The driver of a 2005 Volvo Sedan, Dennis Francis Shea, drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to spin around before landing at the edge of a pond, police said.

Shea was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say speed was a factor.