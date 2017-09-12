Supervisors approve affordable housing at Forest Glen

The county board of supervisors approved a request, 3-2, to build affordable housing in Forest Glen at its Tuesday meeting.

The proposal to build the homes on 45 lots — spanning 16 acres — split the planning commission in May.

Supervisors Ruth Larson and John McGlennon voted against the proposal while supervisors Michael Hipple, Sue Sadler and Kevin Onizuk voted in favor of the proposal.

The supervisors that denied the application pointed to the debt the county would undertake by approving the project, the density of the homes and stormwater management.

Each home in the development would sit on 6,100-square-foot lots along Walker and Forest Glen drives, county Planning Director Paul Holt said.

The proposed homes would be sold in the low $200,000 range, and each would be about 1,500 square feet of living space, applicant Elliot York said.

The average price for each proposed house is $225,000, York said.

In James City County, the median household income is $75,710, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The median home sale price is $307,500, according to the Williamsburg Area Association of Realtors.

The county anticipates $317,429 in annual expenses and $110,802 in revenue from taxes if the homes are built and sold, according to a county memo. It was unclear whether those figures included the amount homeowners would contribute to the county for sales, meals and personal property taxes.

Residents spoke in favor of the application.

“The proposed units wouldn’t solve the affordable housing problem but it would be a start,” said Rob Whitehead, resident and pastor at New Zion Baptist Church.

York said construction on the homes could take 12-18 months.

Jefferson can be reached by phone at 757-790-9313.