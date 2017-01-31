Former JCC GOP chairman pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

A James City County resident faces as long as 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to receiving child pornography.

Charles Young, 69, was arrested by the FBI Nov. 16 and charged with 10 felony counts of receiving child pornography after his adult son turned him into police in August, according to United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia records.

According to the plea agreement Young reached with the court, he pleaded guilty to one count of recieving child pornography. The other nine counts were dropped.

During an August search of his James City County home, investigators found more than 22,000 images of child pornography spanning multiple electronic devices, according to documents from the James City County General District Court. He shared that home with his wife, Williamsburg-James City County School Board member Sandra Young.

According to public records, Young used to be the senior director of financial services at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board, an agency that works with people of all ages with substance abuse, mental health and disabilities.

He also served at least two terms as chairman of the Newport News Republican City Committee beginning in 2010.

Young was the chairman of the James City County Republican Committee from January until he resigned in August of this year.

Young will be sentenced at a hearing on May 17. He faces anywhere from five to 20 years in prison.

